WATCH: Motorists urged to avoid R55 due to huge sinkhole

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng authorities are advising motorists to avoid the R55 near Laudium due to a huge sinkhole.
Sinkhole along R55 in Laudium in Pretoria. #Sinkhole pic.twitter.com/7el8Kv2Dir— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 1, 2018
Earlier there was serious congestion along R55, it connects Laudium with Johannesburg & Pretoria. #Sinkhole— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 1, 2018
Not far from R55, you have this road & it's been affected in a big way around Laudium. #Sinkhole pic.twitter.com/XQbJtw0FA4— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 1, 2018
eNCA
Discussion Policy