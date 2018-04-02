Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Mourners gather outside Madikizela-Mandela's house

  • South Africa
File: ANC struggle icon Winnie Madikizela Mandela. Photo: Odd Anderson / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Dozens of mourners have gathered outside the Orlando, Soweto house of late ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's on Monday night.

The are paying tribute  to the struggle Icon following her death earlier in a hospital in Johannesburg.

Jubilant supporters are singing "akalalanga uguqe ngamadolo", loosely translated to "she has not fallen, she has knelt".

 

 

 

 

 

 

