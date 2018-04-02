WATCH: Mourners gather outside Madikizela-Mandela's house

JOHANNESBURG – Dozens of mourners have gathered outside the Orlando, Soweto house of late ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's on Monday night.

The are paying tribute to the struggle Icon following her death earlier in a hospital in Johannesburg.

Jubilant supporters are singing "akalalanga uguqe ngamadolo", loosely translated to "she has not fallen, she has knelt".

Dozens of mourners have gathered outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando to pay tribute to the family. More coming up on #NewsNight pic.twitter.com/sXHARAN6QI — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) April 2, 2018

eNCA