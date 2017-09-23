WATCH: Nobel laureate speaks on politics, culture in Africa

Africa’s first Nobel Prize winner for literature, Nigeria’s Wole Soyinka gave his inaugural public lecture at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Friday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Africa’s first Nobel Prize winner for literature, Nigeria’s Wole Soyinka gave his inaugural public lecture at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Friday.

Soyinka, who now holds a visiting professorship at the university, addressed issues of politics and culture in contemporary Africa.

Soyinka is a formidable intellectual and has long been seen as the conscience of his and our times.

He was even imprisoned for it once.

This is the first of three such public lectures which Soyinka will give.

eNCA