Rustenberg residents hold nothing back at North West land hearings

RUSTENBURG – Hundreds of Rustenburg residents have spoken out on the land issue.

The Parliamentary Committee looking at amending Section 25 of the Constitution took the hearings to the North West.

Consultations were held in Taung, Mafikeng and Rustenburg.

The committee was told that land under the control of traditional leaders should not be taken away.

"The 13 percent in the hands of traditional leaders should not be touched. We want the 87 percent of land to be expropriation without compensation," Segale Pilane from Bakgatla Ba Kgafela told a Joint Constitutional Review Committee in Rustenburg.

WATCH: Public hearings in Rustenburg today are focusing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow #LandExpropriation without compensation. Land Reform Consultant Constance Modingwana speaks to eNCA's @ermbates. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/xydRZJzyV6 — eNCA (@eNCA) July 19, 2018

Pilane said the traditional land was previously taken without compensation and traditional leaders and their subjects bought the land back.

Taking traditional land without compensation was same as taking the land again from traditional communities, he said.

However, another member of the public, Kgomotso Khunou, said no chief should own the land.

"Our great-great forefathers own the land, not the chiefs," he said.

#LandExpropriationWithoutCompensation hearing in Rustenburg Civic Centre has begun, while scores of people are still lining up to get inside the venue. This is the biggest turnout I have seen in the hearings (note: not all of them) I have covered so far. pic.twitter.com/v6EDXUZ1FM — Erin Bates (@ermbates) July 19, 2018

A land activist -- who identified herself as Modiegi Azania -- said land under the control of traditional leaders had already been taken, and as such there was no land left for grazing.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee is concluding public hearing for North West in Rustenburg.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses were necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

