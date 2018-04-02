WATCH: Officials visit site of Laudium sinkhole

The sinkhole in Laudium, which made its appearance two weeks ago is said to be about 7 to 8 metres deep. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Transport MEC Ismail Vadi and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga visited the R55 in Laudium.

A part of the R55 was partially cordoned off due to sinkholes and law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area to the monitor the situation.

Residents are pleading with authorities to act with speed to fix sinkholes in the area.

The suburb, in the City of Tshwane, had at least eight sinkholes, some of which have not been repaired for two years.

Makhura said a previous sinkhole at a road near the Gautrain Centurion station previously cost R46-million to repair.

He said it can become very expensive to repair sinkholes in geologically unstable areas.

“We are the government and when there is a problem like this, we have got to respond regardless of whether this was budgeted for or not,” the premier said.

“The R55 is a very busy road and if this road was closed, it would cause big problems to our community here. Fortunately, the other side of the road is not affected.”

Vadi said the sinkholes will take a long time to repair.

"This will be done by the provincial Department of Roads and Transport. Once we have completed all the technical studies, we'll see what expertise will have to be brought in,” he added.

“We'll have to do filling and compacting before we can restore the road surface.

eNCA