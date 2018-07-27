WATCH: Suspect arrested for KZN taxi massacre

File: National police commissioner, Khehla Sitole, says he can't reveal further details at this stage, as investigations are ongoing. Photo: @TheMikeAppel.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service has revealed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's KwaZulu Natal taxi massacre.

Twelve people were killed after the taxi they were travelling in was ambushed in Colenso.

National police commissioner, Khehla Sitole, said he can't reveal further details at this stage, as investigations are ongoing.

“This is a crime of fear and it has instilled quite a high level of fear (in)to the public as a whole and not necessarily (just) to the families, and therefore the impact of it is that (the arrest) is actually bringing back hope to the community, but at the same time their level of fear is stabilising a bit, because now they know the danger is out of their reach,” said Sitole, who was speaking on the Tonight Show with Jane Dutton.

“All I can say is that we have made some leads.”

South Africa has also experienced numerous cash in transit heists in 2018 and Sitole said the police have managed to arrest over 50 criminals linked with those crimes.

eNCA