WATCH: Panayiotou video viewed in court

File: A video of Panayiotou allegedly incriminating himself was found to be admissible in the on-going case on Monday. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Werner Hills

PORT ELIZABETH - A video recording, in which Christopher Panayiotou allegedly implicates himself in his wife’s murder, was viewed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday morning.

Judge Dayalin Chetty on Monday found it to be admissible in the on-going case.

The video was filmed in a wire-tapped car outside the Algoa Park Steers days after the murder.

Panayiotou allegedly hired bouncer Luthando Siyoni to recruit hitmen to kidnap and kill his wife Jayde.

The state and defence have spent several weeks arguing the admissibility of the secret recording.

Panayiotou's lawyer argued that Siyoni was forced to elicit incriminating evidence from his former boss.

The defence claimed that Siyoni was beaten and forced to implicate the businessman, making the video inadmissible.

Panayiotou told Siyoni that he was meant to make the murder look like a robbery and not a hit.

Panayiotou also allegedly gave the bouncer R2,000 and told him to destroy his phone so that police could not trace it.

Panayiotou faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

eNCA