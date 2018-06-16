WATCH: PE workers take to the streets to demand R75m in bonuses

More than two thousand workers gave the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality until Monday to respond to their demands of a long service bonus back pay. eNCA reporter Sandy McCowen was there. Video: eNCA

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth (PE) residents will have to brace for a weekend of limited municipal service delivery as the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) strike continues.

Over 2,000 workers have given the municipality until Monday to respond to their demands for long service bonus back pay.



The striking municipal workers scattered litter on Govan Mbeki Avenue on Friday, disrupting traffic.

Municipal workers gearing up for a march to Port Elizabeth City Hall. They are gathered outside SAMWU’s offices in Govan Mbeki Avenue. They plan to hand a memorandum over to the Mayor. They are demanding back pay for long service bonuses. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/NitWd5Lcc5 — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 15, 2018



At the City Hall, they handed over a memorandum demanding R30,000 long-service bonus back-pay from 2000, when Port Elizabeth amalgamated with the Uitenhage Municipality.

The bonuses will cost approximately R75-million, which the municipality says it can’t afford.



Workers gave the municipality until Monday to respond, or the strike will continue.

Striking Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal workers memorandum handed over to the Acting City Manager #eNCA pic.twitter.com/EV76dMsohi — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 15, 2018

