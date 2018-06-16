Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: PE workers take to the streets to demand R75m in bonuses

More than two thousand workers gave the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality until Monday to respond to their demands of a long service bonus back pay. eNCA reporter Sandy McCowen was there. Video: eNCA

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth (PE) residents will have to brace for a weekend of limited municipal service delivery as the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) strike continues.

Over 2,000 workers have given the municipality until Monday to respond to their demands for long service bonus back pay.

The striking municipal workers scattered litter on Govan Mbeki Avenue on Friday, disrupting traffic.

 




At the City Hall, they handed over a memorandum demanding R30,000 long-service bonus back-pay from 2000, when Port Elizabeth amalgamated with the Uitenhage Municipality.

The bonuses will cost approximately R75-million, which the municipality says it can’t afford.

Workers gave the municipality until Monday to respond, or the strike will continue. 

 

 

