WATCH: People are living in 'purgatory' in Palestine, says Shashi Naidoo

JOHANNESBURG - TV personality and model Shashi Naidoo says the situation in Palestine is a humanitarian crisis and people there are "living in purgatory."

Naidoo returned to South Africa this week after visiting Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan.

She embarked on the trip after unleashing a social media storm in June when she posted a photograph of herself with DJ Black Coffee.

The DJ had been heavily criticised for performing in Israel despite calls for a cultural boycott of the country.

Naidoo at the time responded to the criticism by calling Gaza a "sh**hole", resulting in a strong backlash against her on social media, including alleged death threats.

This month, Naidoo was denied entry and received a 10-year ban from traveling to Israel after she tried to enter the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) through the Allenby Border Crossing in Jordan.

Speaking on eNCA on Saturday, Naidoo said she was told before embarking on her trip that she would not be granted entry into Isreal.

She also said the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement was not a terrorist association and that she was not afraid to be associated with them.

