WATCH: Peter Hain on writing a new book on Mandela



 

 

JOHANNESBURG – As the country celebrates Nelson Mandela's centenary, a new book takes a concise yet personal look at Madiba.

Written by British politician and veteran anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain, Mandela: His Essential Life examines what it means to want to change the world for the better.

eNCA's Andrea van Wyk recently sat down with Lord Hain to talk about the book, as well as some other special centenary events he's involved in.

  • Watch part 1 above and part 2 below

 

 

 

