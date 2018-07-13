WATCH: Popcru takes grievances to Union Buildings

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says government is ignoring workers' grievances. It marched to the Union Buildings on Friday. Photo: @Slindelo_M.

PRETORIA - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says government is ignoring workers' grievances.

It marched to the Union Buildings on Friday.

 

 

The union is also calling for the restructuring of the South African Police Service.

Around 5000 members participated in the march. 

 

 

 

 

The Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi and deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi, received the marchers' memorandum of demands at the Union buildings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

