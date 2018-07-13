WATCH: Popcru takes grievances to Union Buildings

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says government is ignoring workers' grievances. It marched to the Union Buildings on Friday. Photo: @Slindelo_M.

PRETORIA - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says government is ignoring workers' grievances.

It marched to the Union Buildings on Friday.

WATCH: #Popcru members have arrived at the Union Buildings to hand over a list of demands addressed to four government departments. Popcru General Secretary Nkosinathi Theledi speaks to eNCA's @Slindelo_M Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/AKTBGlK61O — eNCA (@eNCA) July 13, 2018

The union is also calling for the restructuring of the South African Police Service.

Around 5000 members participated in the march.

The Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi and deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi, received the marchers' memorandum of demands at the Union buildings.

#PopcruMarch Health Min. Aaron Motsoaledi & Deputy Min if Police Bongani Mkongi are here to recieve the memorandum. pic.twitter.com/fwFcGlsRzq — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 13, 2018

#PopcruMarch Cebekhulu “officers are being butchered in the prisons because we are understaffed. They don’t even have uniforms. We also want the NHI to be implemented immediately. How will we get the land when we are dead?” pic.twitter.com/HiQC6x0qK5 — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 13, 2018

