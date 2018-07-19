DStv Channel 403
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan calls for the 'recapture' of SOEs

  • South Africa
File: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the process of "recapturing" state institutions is going to take participation from all. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is calling on people involved with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to be mindful of the crises created by decisions and demands.

He says the process of "recapturing" state institutions is going to take participation from all. 

 

 

Gordhan says SOEs must be stabilised in order to avoid further bailouts.

He also urged Eskom to reach an agreement with disgruntled workers.

Gordhan was addressing a Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) Congress on Thursday. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

