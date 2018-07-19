WATCH: Pravin Gordhan calls for the 'recapture' of SOEs

File: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the process of "recapturing" state institutions is going to take participation from all. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is calling on people involved with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to be mindful of the crises created by decisions and demands.

He says the process of "recapturing" state institutions is going to take participation from all.

#FedusaConference Gordhan “the process of rebuilding the economy is a process that has started so whether it is land or levels of concentration in economy, functioning of SOEs it is about rebuilding nationhood. It will take another round IEC exceptional leadership” — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 19, 2018

#FedusaConference Gordhan “The process of recapturing state institutions is going to take participation from all and it has begun we also require exceptional leadership so we can build on the new dawn” — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 19, 2018

Gordhan says SOEs must be stabilised in order to avoid further bailouts.

He also urged Eskom to reach an agreement with disgruntled workers.

On #Eskom Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says its up to the board to find the funds for wage increases... — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 19, 2018

Gordhan was addressing a Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) Congress on Thursday.

#FedusaConference Gordhan “there is a fight back going on. Those that were involved in #StateCapture are still in these SOEs the beneficiaries are starting to attack those trying to cleanup SOEs” — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 19, 2018

#FedusaConference Gordhan “Nene will tell you we don’t have money for bailouts we need a climate to be created especially in wage negotiations- of an appreciation of the problems and what it will take to stabilize these institutions with all makwim a contribution” #StateCapture — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 19, 2018

#FedusaConference Gordhan “Labour and Govt have a common purpose and goal and if we don’t save SOEs they will be I’m creasing financial difficulty impacting their sustainability and including staffing” — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 19, 2018

