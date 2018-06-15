WATCH: Poor governance must be eradicated: Ramaphosa

In his addressed at the inaugural Inclusive Growth Conference in the Drakensburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a lot more needs to be done to ensure we have an inclusive society. Watch the video above for his full address. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said poor governance needs to be eradicated.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the inaugural inclusive growth conference hosted by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the collapse in governance in some provinces will be scrutinised in the next Cabinet Lekgotla.

“One of our discussions is going to be around good governance because we have seen how governance is just collapsing,” Ramaphosa said.

“We cannot be proud if the whole province’s governance systems are going to collapse and lead our people onto the streets, protesting sewage that is spilling into the streets, where our people protest about garbage, houses that have not been built. That is abuse and we must address it.”

In response to rating agency Fitch's reaffirmation of its outlook on South Africa, Ramaphosa said government is prioritising plans for inclusive growth.

He said that patriarchy needed to be confronted on all fronts, with women getting full consideration as their male counterparts, in order to change the economic landscape.

