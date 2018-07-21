WATCH: Princess Charlene on duty and giving back to the community

JOHANNESBURG 20 July 2018 - This week has seen many international dignitaries come to South Africa to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela. Among them, our very own Princess Charlene of Monaco.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Princess Charlene of Monaco was back in the country for the centenary celebrations of Nelson Mandela.

The former Olympic swimmer grew up in Benoni and is married to Prince Albert.

She told eNCA's Jeremy Maggs that giving back to the community has always been important to her.

The princess also spoke about her children -- fraternal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques -- and how she taught them how to swim when they were only three months old.

* Watch the full interview in the gallery above.

eNCA