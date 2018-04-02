Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Protest turns to looting on the N3 highway

  • South Africa
File: Photo: Nathaniel Bricknell‏/Twitter

JOHANNEBSURG – There have been multiple reports of looting on the N3 highway near the Mooi River Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.

People could be seen on top of a truck belonging to a supermarket chain and throwing items down to onlookers.

An eyewitness confirmed the looting to eNCA.

There have also been reports of trucks being petrol bombed in the area.

Motorists, especially holidaymakers returning to Gauteng from Durban, have been advised to delay travel plans as the stretch of road is extremely congested.

Both sides of the freeway remain closed to traffic.

 

