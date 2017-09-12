WATCH: Public Protector: Reserve Bank allegations unwarranted

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied claims that she conspired with the Presidency to undermine the Reserve Bank's credibility. Photo: eNCA

BETHAL - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane denied claims she conspired with the Presidency to undermine the Reserve Bank's credibility.

In an affidavit, the bank said Mkhwebane met with the Presidency to discuss changing its mandate, less than two weeks before releasing a report, calling for such a change.

She also allegedly met with the State Security Agency but did not mention these meetings in her final report, which was later set aside.

In its affidavit, the Reserve Bank claims Mkhwebane failed to disclose that she had discussed its role with presidential advisors.

It said these discussions suggest bias and indicate her investigation was aimed at undermining the bank.

In an interview with our reporter Karyn Maughan, Mkhwebane said the allegations against her are unwarranted.

