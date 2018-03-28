WATCH: R20m for a farewell party for Magashule with no cake?

File: Ace Magashule handed over to new Premier, Sisi Ntombela (L), at a so-called farewell bash attended by several ministers. Video: eNCA

BLOEMFONTEIN – It was out with the old Free State premier and in with the new – apparently all costing the taxpayer a pretty penny.

Former premier Ace Magashule handed over to new Premier, Sisi Ntombela, at a farewell bash attended by several ministers in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) charge the celebration cost government R20 million.

One would expect there to be cake, but there wasn’t.

Ntombela, the former Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, will take over from Magashule.

Magashule, the African National Congress (ANC)’s newly-appointed Secretary General, leaves behind an office filled with scandal since he assumed office in May 2009.

The former premier faces questions over his apparent involvement in the failed multi-million rand Gupta-linked Estina Dairy project in Vrede.

In late January, a report surfaced about dodgy dealings involving his estranged daughter and the Free State Development Corporation.

On the day of his farewell, another report emerged involving a multi-million rand housing tender scandal, again involving his daughter.

Speaking at the farewell, the new premier said she was here to work.

Responding to a question from the red berets in Parliament about the reported expenditure, Deputy President David Mabuza said: “You are very correct to raise concern about this matter of a farewell party where money is going to be spent. We don’t have money, we have a lot of problems. So as leaders, we must use the little resources we have correctly.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province said it was a case of de ja vu.

“Ace Magashule has a track record of ignoring cost containment measures in the Free State. In 2009 when he became Premier of the Province, his inauguration function together with his State of the Province Address (Sopa), amounted to R14.3 million. Once again, he’s ignoring all the requests to contain costs in the province," the DA’s Roy Jankielsohn said.

Attempts to reach the former premier’s spokesperson went unanswered.

eNCA