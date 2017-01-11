WATCH: Ramaphosa craftily dodges question on succession

File: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he's ready to lead but he's not commenting publicly on the ANC's succession debate. Photo: eNCA

PARYS – The ANC Women's League wants AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma as party president.

Tripartheid alliance partner Cosatu and the Young Communist League have thrown their weight behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has tried to pour cold water on any talk of succession, saying it's "premature".

Dlamini-Zuma has not publicly accepted her informal nomination, which is backed mostly by Zuma loyalists. Ramaphosa, though, has confirmed he's ready to lead.

With the ANC's succession battle hotting up, some are playing their cards close to their chests.

During a walkabout in Parys in the Free State on Wednesday, an upbeat Ramaphosa wouldn't be drawn on the subject.

#CR17 #Ramaphosa offers a cheeky smile & a wave goodbye when I ask him about slates in the @MYANC succession race pic.twitter.com/nKuvR14NaN — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) January 11, 2017

eNCA