WATCH: Ramaphosa dances with King Zwelithini

File: Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting King Goodwill Zwelithini at his palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal with other ANC leaders on Sunday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and other party officials are meeting Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at his palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

[LIVE VISUALS] ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and other ANC officials are meeting King Goodwill Zwelithini today. eNCA's @SiphamandlaGoge to provide more updates on #DStv 403. Courtesy #DStv 403 pic.twitter.com/4OyHABZONz — eNCA (@eNCA) January 7, 2018

Ramaphosa is expected to brief the king about the ANC's December conference and introduce him to newly elected ANC officials, including the party's new deputy, David Mabuza.

There are reports that the recall of President Jacob Zuma might be discussed with the king.

Ramaphosa visited Nongoma before the ANC conference.

On Sunday he will present the king with a gift of Ankole cattle.

#Ramaphosa ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s gift to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Ankole cattle have arrived at oSuthu Royal Palace KwaNongoma. ANC officials are due to meet the King today.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/URQfhrTUzx — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 7, 2018

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is among the delegation, as is NEC member Bheki Cele.

Also present are the rival leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Senzo Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala.

eNCA