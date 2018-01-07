Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Ramaphosa dances with King Zwelithini

  • South Africa
File: Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting King Goodwill Zwelithini at his palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal with other ANC leaders on Sunday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and other party officials are meeting Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at his palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

 

Ramaphosa is expected to brief the king about the ANC's December conference and introduce him to newly elected ANC officials, including the party's new deputy, David Mabuza.

There are reports that the recall of President Jacob Zuma might be discussed with the king.

IN PICTURES: Four pregnant cows and a bull for King Zwelithini

Ramaphosa visited Nongoma before the ANC conference.

On Sunday he will present the king with a gift of Ankole cattle.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is among the delegation, as is NEC member Bheki Cele.

Also present are the rival leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Senzo Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala.

 

 

 

eNCA

