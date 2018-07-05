Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Ramaphosa explains fuel hikes

  • South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the continued fuel price hikes. Ramaphosa says South Africa is subject to the rand-dollar exchange. Video: eNCA

Ramaphosa says South Africa is subject to the Rand-Dollar exchange.

“South Africa is in an unfortunate position in that we import our energy resource which is oil,” Ramaphosa said.

“So we are in the end, subject to the price fluctuations that keep on happening on a dollar exchange basis, as well as the price of oil itself…..the difficulties our people are going through at the moment.”

Petrol prices in Gauteng soared to R16, 00 a litre this week.

Economists are warning of more fuel price increases next month.

