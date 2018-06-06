WATCH: Ramaphosa honours Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni

President Cyril Ramaphosa describes Andrew Mlangeni as a “quiet and silent revolutionary", adding that he “continues to be Mr Integrity”. Andrew Mlangeni recently chaired the ANC’s Integrity Commission, tasked with holding errant members to account. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Andrew Mlangeni celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday.

He spent 27 years on Robben Island following the Rivonia trial in the 1960s.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a man of integrity and exemplary leader.

He spoke in Sandton at a dinner party to honour the stalwart.

Mlangeni had the audience in stitches when he took to the podium.

