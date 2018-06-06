WATCH: Ramaphosa honours Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Andrew Mlangeni celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa describes #AndrewMlangeni as a “quiet and silent revolutionary... a servant leader”. Adding that he “continues to be Mr Integrity”. Andrew Mlangeni recently chaired the ANC’s Integrity Commission, tasked with holding errant members to account. pic.twitter.com/laxPePh0rt— Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 6, 2018
He spent 27 years on Robben Island following the Rivonia trial in the 1960s.
President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a man of integrity and exemplary leader.
He spoke in Sandton at a dinner party to honour the stalwart.
Mlangeni had the audience in stitches when he took to the podium.
