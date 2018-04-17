WATCH: Ramaphosa meets with Theresa May, British Queen

President Cyril Ramnaphosa has met with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: GCIS

LONDON – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and British Prime Minister Theresa May met in London on Tuesday evening.

Ramaphosa is in the country for the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting on his first official visit to Britain since taking office in February.

President Cyril Ramaphosa begins talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May - on his first official visit to Britain as President pic.twitter.com/PVQbdx1mwl — Natalie Powell (@NatalieDPowell) April 17, 2018

"It was a meeting where we had a wide range of discussions on a number of issues, but we focused largely on the economy and on how our partnership can be deepened around economic matters,” Ramaphosa said.

He said South Africa would go around the world to boost investment, including in Africa and Asia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays a courtesy call on Her Majesty the Queen at the Windsor Castle during a working visit to London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018) taking place on 19-20 April 2018. pic.twitter.com/xP8ExxK672 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 17, 2018

A spokesperson from 10 Downing Street released the following statement on the meeting:

#RamaphosaInTheUK 10 Downing Street reacts to President Ramaphosa's first visit to the UK and his meeting with PM Theresa May. #Commonwealth2018 pic.twitter.com/DthlR3RrLR — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 17, 2018

Earlier, Ramaphosa paid a courtesy visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

eNCA