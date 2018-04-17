Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Ramaphosa meets with Theresa May, British Queen

  • South Africa
President Cyril Ramnaphosa has met with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: GCIS

LONDON – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and British Prime Minister Theresa May met in London on Tuesday evening.

Ramaphosa is in the country for the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting on his first official visit to Britain since taking office in February.

"It was a meeting where we had a wide range of discussions on a number of issues, but we focused largely on the economy and on how our partnership can be deepened around economic matters,” Ramaphosa said.

He said South Africa would go around the world to boost investment, including in Africa and Asia.

A spokesperson from 10 Downing Street released the following statement on the meeting:

Earlier, Ramaphosa paid a courtesy visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close