WATCH: Ramaphosa slams Centurion land grab as illegal

<span itemprop="name" content="RAMAPHOSA LIVE 2"></span> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="1249"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_873z830q/version/100002"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-11T14:02:22.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a land grab in Olivenhoutbosch near Centurion, initiated by an EFF leader.

Ramaphosa addressed the media on Sunday shortly after participating in a massive voter registration campaign drive in the capital city.

A group of people are grabbing land in Olivenhoutbosch south of Pretoria, but Ramaphosa says that this will not be tolerated and the law will take its cause on those grabbing land illegally.

He warned against invading land while the issue is still being resolved.

Ramaphosa has said that he would like to see Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema re-joining the African National Congress (ANC).

He said that Malema, deep down, is still a member of the ANC and that all those in the EFF would be welcome in the ANC.

eNCA