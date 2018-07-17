WATCH: Ramaphosa talks tough on mine safety, land reform and corruption

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans are rekindling their relationship with the ANC. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

JOHANNESBURG - In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with eNCA, President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again promised to go to Marikana, where 34 striking mineworkers were killed in August 2012.

Nearly six years on, Ramaphosa has failed to meet with the Marikana widows, despite promising to do so.

At the time, Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of Lonmin, the mine involved in the dispute.

SUPPORT FOR THE ANC

The president also said the Ipsos poll shows that the country has a renewed faith in the ANC.

The latest study shows the party holds about 60 percent of support among a sample of over 3,000 South Africans.

MINE SAFETY

South Africa will tighten its mine safety regulations to hold mine operators accountable for accidental deaths in the industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Safety is a huge issue in South Africa’s deep and dangerous mines and increasingly a focus for investors.

A spate of deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations, including a seismic event that killed seven miners in early May, has highlighted the risks.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question after six miners died on Sunday in an underground fire at a copper mine operated by unlisted Palabora Mining, the latest tragedy to hit South Africa's mines.

"We are going to tighten up the regulations to ensure that those who run these mines must be accountable themselves because we cannot have so many deaths," said Ramaphosa, who was a mine union activist during apartheid.

Ramaphosa said 54 miners had been killed in South Africa's mines so far in 2018.

This follows a spike in mine deaths in 2017, to more than 80 from 73 in the previous year, ending nine straight years of falling fatalities in the world's top platinum producer.

LAND REFORMS

On the vexed issue of land reform, Ramaphosa said talks would continue with traditional leaders, who earlier this month warned the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to exclude land controlled by local chiefs from its plans to redistribute property to the black majority.

The Zulu king warned of conflict over the issue.

The leaders are seen as key to the political base of the ANC and control communal land comprising 13 percent of South Africa in the former homelands, impoverished relics of apartheid where most black South Africans were literally confined under white rule.

Party reformers want to dilute their power by providing people in such areas with direct property ownership through title deeds.

"We are going to meet and have a further discussion ... with all our traditional leaders," Ramaphosa said.

"We clearly don't want two systems, we want all our people to have similar (property) rights," he said.

The ANC's plans to change the constitution to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation to rectify racial disparities has unnerved investors as it recalls the farm seizures that ruined neighbouring Zimbabwe's economy.

The ANC has said it will not pursue land reform in a way that threatens food security or economic growth.

STATE CAPTURE

Ramaphosa also reiterated his mission to fight state capture.

The president said those who are found to be complacent to state capture should be held accountable.

"If there's evidence, they have a case to answer," he said.

Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the government will root out corruption.

The president said South Africa has capable criminal agencies to investigate allegations of state capture and an inquiry has been set to deal with it.

He said South Africans should put their trust in these agencies.

ALLEGED VBS CORRUPTION

Ramaphosa also said he was ashamed about the alleged corruption at VBS bank.

The bank is at the centre of an ongoing fraud saga.

At least R1.5-billion was allegedly looted from it and used by executives who bought, among other items, luxury vehicles.

"The VBS story shocked all of us, it was really a travesty of the trust that our people had placed in a financial institution," said Ramaphosa.

"What has been happening or what happened in VBS is really a shame, not only to the people of Venda but to the people of South Africa."

- Additional reporting eNCA

Reuters