WATCH: Record rainfall in Gauteng causes extensive damage

File: Disaster and infrastructure management agencies say it will take some time to repair the damage from the rain with roads damaged and a hotel in Centurion flooded, among others. Photo: Pexels / Kaique Rocha

JOHANNESBURG - More rain has fallen in Gauteng in the past 24 hours alone than the area's average for the month.

Disaster and infrastructure management agencies say it will take some time to repair the damage from the rain.

Roads were damaged, a hotel in Centurion was flooded and scores of people were evacuated from flooded homes in northern parts of the metro.

No fatalities have been reported from the heavy rains.

Emergency services have warned that more rain is expected over the weekend.

eNCA