WATCH: Residents rebuild shacks after Valhalla Park blaze

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people who lost their homes when a fire tore through their shacks on Tuesday are in the process of rebuilding their homes in Cape Town's Valhalla Park.

Sevende Laan residents in Valhalla Park spent Tuesday night at a nearby community hall, while the City of Cape Town started clearing up the area for rebuilding.

More than 80 shacks were destroyed by the fire, believed to have started when a stove fell over.

Over 300 fire victims queued for registration on Wednesday. The City of Cape Town has put up shops such as risk and disaster management departments to assist the victims.

Some of the victims have been moved to a nearby hall while some left behind fearing losing their spots. One called for the city to build houses for the Sevende Laan community.

"Everytime we lose our families, our privacy, I don’t think this is fair, we want houses. I demand that they give us houses, it’s very sad man. I don’t think it’s right, some of the people lost everything," said one resident.

The City of Cape Town said those affected would start getting rebuilding kits once clearing of the area has been completed.

eNCA