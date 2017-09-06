WATCH: Robbed cash-in-transit van looted

The insurance will expand access to insurance through a dedicated micro-insurance framework. Photo: Flickr/Cory Doctorow

JOHANNESBURG – A group of people have been filmed looting a cash in transit van after it was robbed.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, people can be seen picking up money after the cash-in-transit vehicle was robbed.

North West police spokesperson, Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident happened on Monday on the R510 road in Monakato, Rustenburg.

“It is alleged an unconfirmed number of suspects blew up a cash-in-transit van with explosives. They left with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Mokgwabone said the van was looted either by members of the community or motorists passing by.

“We condemn this behaviour as it has led to the contamination of the crime scene. It has made the police's work difficult,” he added.

He said police were considering taking action.

eNCA