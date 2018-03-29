WATCH: Safa backs rape-accused Danny Jordaan

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa)’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has come out in support of President Danny Jordaan.
Earlier this week, a rape charge was laid against Jordaan by former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson.
Ferguson claims the attack took place at a Port Elizabeth hotel 25 years ago.
"One has to ask what the motive behind it is," Safa Ethics Committee chairperson Poobalan Govindsama said.
