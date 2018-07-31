WATCH: Army chief addresses media reports, state of military

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has refused to address reports of an alleged coup plot following former president Jacob Zuma's resignation.

A City Press report detailed how President Cyril Ramaphosa was warned to sort out his issues with Zuma, because it would cause instability.

It’s claimed former uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers wanted to stage a coup following Zuma's resignation.

SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke said: “Apparently people saying we are going to respond to the articles that were there -- I think 2 weeks ago or so, that's not our intention. Our intention was to interact with the media because as far as those articles are concerned all I would like to say to repeat what I often say at parades, we as members of the SANDF are above party politics. We pay our loyalty to the Constitution of the republic that's all I can say.”

WATCH #SANDF Shoke on calls from WC Govt for army to be deployed there “fighting crime is not our domain.. we skop and donner. We don’t deploy ourselves we are ordered” @eNCA pic.twitter.com/55R8eMmnZT — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 31, 2018

Shoke said they will be pulling out of the North West following unrest and violence.

This removal will be with immediate effect but the department will be assisting with water supply and sanitation.

With the department facing budget cuts they do, however, expect payment for their deployment to the North West.

The SANDF Chief then addressed calls for deployment in the Western Cape.

He said the army is not trained to fight crime but if they are ordered to do so they will.

eNCA