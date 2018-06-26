WATCH: SA's indigenous people want their land back

Nama chief Paul Swartbooi participated in the public hearings on land reform that kicked off in Springbok, in the Northern Cape, on Tuesday. According to Swartbooi, land is a cornerstone of culture and tradition.

SPRINGBOK - As Public hearings on land reform kicked off in Springbok in the Northern Cape, on Tuesday South Africa's indigenous people said they want their land back.

Nama chief Paul Swartbooi was among those who participated in the hearings.

The Constitutional Review Committee will be holding hearings across the country.

This gives South Africans a chance to air their views on land expropriation without compensation.

According to Swartbooi, land is a cornerstone of culture and tradition.

eNCA