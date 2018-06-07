WATCH: Shivambu sticks to his guns, says 'Africans suffered the most'

Floyd Shivambu is sticking to his guns in an ongoing race row, centered on Treasury Deputy Director General (DDG), Ismail Momoniat. This week Shivambu caused an uproar by saying in Parliament that Momoniat undermines Africans. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu is sticking to his guns in an ongoing race row centred on Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

On Wednesday, Shivambu sparked an uproar by saying in Parliament that Momoniat undermines African leaders in the Treasury.

The ANC in Parliament, Treasury and a range of political and civil society stakeholders have slammed Shivambu as racist.

Parliament's finance committee chairman, Yunus Carrim, says he will resign if he was wrong about reprimanding Shivambu for his comments about Momoniat.

Shivambu sticks by his comments, saying he will never apologise for them, and that Momoniat is not of African descent and "we must not tiptoe around this question".

According to Shivambu, black Africans suffered the most under apartheid and their level of oppression cannot be equated to that of other Africans, including those who are Indian by descent.

