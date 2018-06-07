Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Shivambu sticks to his guns, says 'Africans suffered the most'

  • South Africa
Floyd Shivambu is sticking to his guns in an ongoing race row, centered on Treasury Deputy Director General (DDG), Ismail Momoniat. This week Shivambu caused an uproar by saying in Parliament that Momoniat undermines Africans. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu is sticking to his guns in an ongoing race row centred on Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat. 

On Wednesday, Shivambu sparked an uproar by saying in Parliament that Momoniat undermines African leaders in the Treasury. 

LISTEN: What Floyd Shivambu said to Ismail Momoniat

The ANC in Parliament, Treasury and a range of political and civil society stakeholders have slammed Shivambu as racist

Parliament's finance committee chairman, Yunus Carrim, says he will resign if he was wrong about reprimanding Shivambu for his comments about Momoniat.

WATCH: Shivambu, Momoniat, Carrim in escalating race row

Shivambu sticks by his comments, saying he will never apologise for them, and that Momoniat is not of African descent and "we must not tiptoe around this question".

According to Shivambu, black Africans suffered the most under apartheid and their level of oppression cannot be equated to that of other Africans, including those who are Indian by descent. 

 Watch the eNCA interview with Shivambu below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close