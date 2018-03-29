WATCH: Sitole sticks to his guns over SAPS appointments

File: Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said unsolved cases, like that of former Orlando Pirate goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, would receive special attention. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Top police ministry officials on Thursday said they were happy with newly appointed senior officials.

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said unsolved cases, like that of former Orlando Pirate goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, would receive special attention.

South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership announced the appointment of senior managers as well as a provincial commissioner this afternoon.

Reports are doing the rounds that newly-appointed Crime Intelligence Divisional Commissioner Anthony Jacobs has a seedy past.

Sitole is also being accused of trying to scrap several internal complaints against Jacobs - a claim rubbished by the top cop.

Meanwhile, union Popcru said the newly appointed national police ‘divisioners’ will add much-needed value to the service.

"If you look at all these appointments, they all have over 20 years’ experience in the service," Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo said.

