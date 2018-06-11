VIDEO: One dead after small plane crashes in Port Elizabeth

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

File: Emergency services officials, including firefighters, are on the scene of the plane crash. Photo: Sullivan Photography

PORT ELIZABETH - A small aircraft crashed and burst into flames in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon.

One person has been confirmed dead by police.

 

 

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash in the Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

 

 

Baakens Valley airplane crash

WATCH | Eyewitnesses have described how they saw a light aircraft, flying low, before it crashed into the cliffs along the Baakens Valley. Read more here: https://bit.ly/2y0QOFY

Posted by HeraldLIVE - Port Elizabeth on Monday, 11 June 2018

 

An ANA reporter saw the small plane circling in the Baakens Valley shortly before 3pm.

 

 

Moments later a cloud of black smoke could be seen just below the ridgeline of the valley.

 

 

  • Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

(Additional reporting by eNCA.)

 

African News Agency

