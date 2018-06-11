VIDEO: One dead after small plane crashes in Port Elizabeth

PORT ELIZABETH - A small aircraft crashed and burst into flames in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon.
One person has been confirmed dead by police.
One person confirmed dead by police in the light aircraft crash in Baakensvalley Port Elizabeth. Melvern Iverson who lives across the road heard the crash from his house #eNCA pic.twitter.com/I4RUE9WY6S— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 11, 2018
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash in the Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Baakens Valley airplane crash
WATCH | Eyewitnesses have described how they saw a light aircraft, flying low, before it crashed into the cliffs along the Baakens Valley. Read more here: https://bit.ly/2y0QOFYPosted by HeraldLIVE - Port Elizabeth on Monday, 11 June 2018
An ANA reporter saw the small plane circling in the Baakens Valley shortly before 3pm.
CCTV footage of the light aircraft flying into Baakensvalley Port Elizabeth. Video Courtesy: Dylan Snyman #eNCA pic.twitter.com/sN4P6FO6ac— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 11, 2018
Moments later a cloud of black smoke could be seen just below the ridgeline of the valley.
Light aircraft crashed into Baakensvalley. Video Courtesy: Melvern Iverson pic.twitter.com/9Zh9RK7GkI— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 11, 2018
- Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(Additional reporting by eNCA.)
African News Agency
Discussion Policy