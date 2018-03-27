WATCH: SOE inquiry chairperson fears for her life

JOHANNESBURG, 27 March 2018 - The Chairperson of Parliament’s inquiry into the capture of state-owned enterprises is living in fear. On the weekend, Zukiswa Rantho says he received a call from an unknown person about the investigation. Video: eNCA

PARLIAMENT - The Chairperson of Parliament’s inquiry into the capture of state-owned enterprises is living in fear.

At the weekend, Zukiswa Rantho, received a call from an unknown person about the investigation into the Guptas' influence at Eskom.

Rantho said the man accused the committee of being unfair.

He added the man was upset that the committee had only been looking into Gupta contracts at Eskom.

"He sounded very angry to what we have done. That’s why I called the security and gave them the number. Who is the person and what is his job?" said Rantho.

The Guptas have been asked to appear before the inquiry but their lawyer said they are out of the country.

