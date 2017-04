Johannesburg, 08 April 2017 -A security guard and a passer-by were killed during the incident, while six others sustained serious injuries. Police say they're investigating 2 cases of murder and multiple others of attempted murder. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi violence has flared up again in johannesburg.

Police say they're investigating two cases of murder after a security guard and a passer-by died in a suspected taxi violence incident in Soweto this morning.

Six others, among them two taxi bosses, were also shot in the incident.

A similar attack in Soweto this week left four taxi owners dead.

*view the attached video for more on this story.

eNCA