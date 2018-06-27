Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Struggle veteran Billy Modise remembered

  • South Africa
Tribute has been paid to struggle veteran Billy Modise at a memorial service in Pretoria. Modise was a former South African ambassador to Canada. Photo: Twitter: @KhayaJames.

PRETORIA - A diplomat par excellence.

The key sentiment among mourners who came to remember one of their departed peers, the late ambassador Billy Modise.

Modise was a former South African ambassador to Canada.

He passed away on Thursday at the age of 87 following a long illness.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

