WATCH: Struggle veteran Billy Modise remembered

Tribute has been paid to struggle veteran Billy Modise at a memorial service in Pretoria. Modise was a former South African ambassador to Canada. Photo: Twitter: @KhayaJames.

PRETORIA - A diplomat par excellence.

The key sentiment among mourners who came to remember one of their departed peers, the late ambassador Billy Modise.

Modise was a former South African ambassador to Canada.

He passed away on Thursday at the age of 87 following a long illness.

#BillyModise Former President Thabo Mbeki, diplomats and other dignitaries are attending the late ambassador #BillyModise's special official memorial service in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/mvuvgflGxR — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018

Hlengiwe wants to see diplomats dancing and praising pic.twitter.com/wmVUCeCOeT — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018

#BillyModise @DIRCO_ZA Minister Lindiwe Sisulu pays tribute to Modise. He had an eye for reason. pic.twitter.com/C6uSWuItiQ — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018

#BillyModise Sisulu says Modise was one of those sharp minds who shaped our foreign policy. #BillyModiseMemorial #RIPBillyModise pic.twitter.com/B4DrVztC1x — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018

