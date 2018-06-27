WATCH: Struggle veteran Billy Modise remembered

PRETORIA - A diplomat par excellence.
The key sentiment among mourners who came to remember one of their departed peers, the late ambassador Billy Modise.
Modise was a former South African ambassador to Canada.
He passed away on Thursday at the age of 87 following a long illness.
#BillyModise Former President Thabo Mbeki, diplomats and other dignitaries are attending the late ambassador #BillyModise's special official memorial service in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/mvuvgflGxR— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018
#BillyModiseMemorial Hlengiwe Mhlaba is here. #BillyModise pic.twitter.com/It5DeEFBfE— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018
Hlengiwe wants to see diplomats dancing and praising pic.twitter.com/wmVUCeCOeT— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018
#BillyModise @DIRCO_ZA Minister Lindiwe Sisulu pays tribute to Modise. He had an eye for reason. pic.twitter.com/C6uSWuItiQ— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018
#BillyModise Sisulu says Modise was one of those sharp minds who shaped our foreign policy. #BillyModiseMemorial #RIPBillyModise pic.twitter.com/B4DrVztC1x— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018
#BillyModise Some mourners have seized the moment and wrote their tribute here. #BillyModiseMemorial #RIPBillyModise pic.twitter.com/pZzk7OT3xa— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 26, 2018
