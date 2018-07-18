WATCH: The patron, the princess, and the priest celebrate Madiba

File: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrated the centenary of Nelson Mandela's birth with Princess Charlene of Monaco and Sir Richard Branson on Wednesday. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrated the centenary of Nelson Mandela with Princess Charlene of Monaco and Sir Richard Branson on Wednesday.

Charlene, who's a former South African Olympic swimmer, gave the Archbishop a photograph of her children.

Earlier, Desmond and Leah Tutu released a special birthday message for Madiba.

“The principles on which he led his life are the universal principles of love, fairness and respect, built on an understanding of the vulnerabilities we all share," said Tutu.

"As we celebrate the centenary of this extraordinary, ordinary man, the best way we can pay tribute to him is to emulate his humanity," said Ms Tutu.

The Archbishop led the singing for Sir Richard.

