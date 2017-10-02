WATCH: The Race is on for the ANC's top job

File: he race is on for the top position of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - The race is on for the top position of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

New focus group research shows that ANC supporters remain extremely loyal.

This is despite the party faithful’s concerns about corruption and President Jacob Zuma's leadership.

ANC supporters were canvassed in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Will ANC members remain die-hard in their devotion to the party?

What has the ANC done wrong?

What does the future hold for the ANC?

eNCA