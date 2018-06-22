WATCH: There was never a collapsed government in NW, Supra insists

File: Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo spoke to eNCA after his successor, Job Mokgoro, was sworn in on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former North West (NW) premier Supra Mahumapelo insists the province's government never collapsed under his rule.

Mahumapelo was officially succeeded by Job Mokgoro on Friday.

Mahumapelo stepped down in May following weeks of violent protests against his leadership, with many accusing him of corruption.

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo tells me "yes there were challenges, but there was no collapse of government. That I can say even in court"



He wants to see the IMC report "and we'll take it from there" @eNCA — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 22, 2018

The province is still under administration.

Mahumapelo maintains many of the allegations against him are simply not true.

He spoke to eNCA reporter, Aldrin Sampear. Watch the full interview below.

eNCA