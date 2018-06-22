Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: There was never a collapsed government in NW, Supra insists

  • South Africa
File: Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo spoke to eNCA after his successor, Job Mokgoro, was sworn in on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former North West (NW) premier Supra Mahumapelo insists the province's government never collapsed under his rule. 

Mahumapelo was officially succeeded by Job Mokgoro on Friday. 

Mahumapelo stepped down in May following weeks of violent protests against his leadership, with many accusing him of corruption. 

The province is still under administration. 

Mahumapelo maintains many of the allegations against him are simply not true. 

He spoke to eNCA reporter, Aldrin Sampear. Watch the full interview below. 

 

