WATCH: Tobacco association rejects illicit cigarettes report

JOHANNESBURG – The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association has rejected a report that illegal cigarette sales cost the South African Revenue Service R7-billion in taxes last year.

The report was compiled by Ipsos.

The association has labelled the study superficial.

“If you delve deeper into the report you will there were certain criteria that were excluded,” said Nonhlanhla Mnguni of the association.

“The report is superficial...a more independent party should be more involved,” Mnguni added.

