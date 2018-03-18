WATCH: Traditional leaders hold cleansing ceremony for eNgcobo

ENGCOBO, Eastern Cape, 18 Macrh 2018 – Traditional leaders are hoping to bring back peace to the shaken town of eNgcobo following the deadly killings at a local police station, and a shootout at a nearby church. They’ve performed a cleansing ceremony. Video: eNCA

ENGCOBO, Eastern Cape - Weeks after five policemen and a retired soldier were murdered in eNgcobo, traditional leaders are now trying to cleanse the area.

They hope to bring back peace to the shaken town, following the attack on a police station.

Following the killings, seven suspects were shot dead during a standoff with police officers at a local church.

Several other people have appeared in court in connection with the attack.

Watch the video above to see the cleansing ceremony.

eNCA