WATCH: Treasury will find the money for free tertiary education says Manamela

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela says Treasury will find the money needed for free tertiary education.

Speaking after the announcement of the results of the 2017 matric class, Manamela was confident there would not be chaos at universities and TVET colleges when they open for registration.

In December, President Jacob Zuma announced that government will introduce fully-funded free higher education for students from poor and working-class homes.

However, details have not been forthcoming as yet on how this will be funded.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on prospective students to report to the universities of their choosing in 2018 for enrollment, based on Zuma's announcement.

However, Higher Education Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize has accused EFF leader Julius Malema of making reckless political statements.

She said on Thursday South Africa’s free higher education plan will not be implemented immediately, but would be phased in within the next five years.

Manamela said that since government has pronounced a free tertiary education policy, Treasury would have to find the money to fund it, and would indeed do so.

Manamela says successful matriculants wanting to study at a university must follow proper procedures to register at tertiary institutions.

"Treasury says it doesn't have the money," says @CathyMohlahlana with Buti Manamela now. "Treasury will find the money," replies Manamela, adding it has done so before. Stay tuned for the #Budget2018 to see if that proves true. #FreeEducation — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

eNCA