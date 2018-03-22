WATCH: Trevor Manuel on state capture and corporate governance

<span itemprop="name" content="WEB_VIDEO_LIVE_TREVOR_MANUEL_220317 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="7624"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_xf6md16y/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-22T16:53:51.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

Editor's note: This livestream has ended. You may watch the recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister and Old Mutual chairperson Trevor Manuel discussed ethics in corporate governance, including the role of the private sector in state capture, at Unisa on Thursday evening.

Manuel delivered the keynote address at Unisa’s "The State of Ethical and Moral Leadership in Corporate South Africa" colloquium in Midrand.

He and other business leaders discussed the effects of non-compliance, to ethical and moral standards of businesses, as well as structural defects in corporate governance that result in exploitation.

Panellists included the Black Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale, Unisa School of Business Leadership COO Professor Sasha Monyane, Brand SA chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama-Khanyile and Public Servants Association deputy general manager Tahir Maepa.

