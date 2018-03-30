WATCH: Trolls no longer live under bridges, they are on Twitter

JOHANNESBURG, 30 March 2018 - Trolls on social media have almost become the norm. But, with the ruling against convicted racist Vicki Momberg, things may change. eNCA’s Khayelihle Khumalo has more.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Trolls on social media have become almost the norm. People with racist views find a way to express their prejudiced views.

The ruling against convicted racist Vicki Momberg, things may change.



By and large, Momberg’s case has been labelled as a landmark victory in the fight against racism.

She was sentenced to an effective two years in prison for using the k-word.

But will it send a clear message? Saying it and posting it online is exactly the same.

Social media experts say that whatever you put on social media may come back to haunt you.



Social Media expert Yavi Madurai says, “The thing about racial slurs, idea of social media you sitting at home wherever you are there is a feeling of anonymity, I am alone, I am angry, irritable and I feel like I am alone venting on my Facebook or twitter profile, your profile belongs to Facebook.”

Momberg’s judgement has sparked interest far and wide.

She's become the first person in South Africa to be jailed for using the K-word.



Tseliso Thipanyane from SA Human Rights Commission says, “We support the conviction against Ms Momberg because the commission took her to the Equality court and for the same utterances. She was fined R100 000 and she’s struggling to pay and that lead to contempt of court.”



Prof. Melissa Steyn says Wits, “People need to get to conversations and have dialogues and have conversations in our churches, synagogues and mosques as well as workplaces and we must take this work seriously.”



Momberg plans to appeal her sentence. This verdict has changed the course of South African history as we all battle to forge a more inclusive society.

