WATCH: Trucks set alight, looted in KZN

- Editor's note: This is a developing story, we will bring you further updates
MTUBATUBA - Protest action has turned violent between Mtubatuba and Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal after protesters allegedly torched and looted two trucks on Tuesday morning.
#AmTraffic #Protests N2 Hluhluwe after Richardsbay is closed at Zamampilo Crossing protests are between Bushlands and Charters Creek. Take care. #Avoid / delay travel to this area. #Usealternateroutes. Pic @ Gerrys motors @ecrtraffic @EMERGCONTROL #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/Wiz6HD1d7I— Natal Towing Association (@nataltowing_nta) June 19, 2018
It is unclear why the protesters went on a rampage but authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area.
KZN - N2 Route: #ProtestAction / LOOTING between Hluhluwe and Mtubatuba - ROAD CLOSED via @IPSSRescue pic.twitter.com/4vnDVaQlPm— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 19, 2018
Police are on the way to the scene.
eNCA
