WATCH: Trucks set alight, looted in KZN

  • South Africa
File: Protesters allegedly torched and looted trucks between Mtubatuba and Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Twitter / Arrive Alive / screengrab
  • Editor's note: This is a developing story, we will bring you further updates

MTUBATUBA -  Protest action has turned violent between Mtubatuba and Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal after protesters allegedly torched and looted two trucks on Tuesday morning.

It is unclear why the protesters went on a rampage but authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area.

 

Police are on the way to the scene. 

