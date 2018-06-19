WATCH: Trucks set alight, looted in KZN

File: Protesters allegedly torched and looted trucks between Mtubatuba and Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Twitter / Arrive Alive / screengrab

Editor's note: This is a developing story, we will bring you further updates

MTUBATUBA - Protest action has turned violent between Mtubatuba and Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal after protesters allegedly torched and looted two trucks on Tuesday morning.

#AmTraffic #Protests N2 Hluhluwe after Richardsbay is closed at Zamampilo Crossing protests are between Bushlands and Charters Creek. Take care. #Avoid / delay travel to this area. #Usealternateroutes. Pic @ Gerrys motors @ecrtraffic @EMERGCONTROL #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/Wiz6HD1d7I — Natal Towing Association (@nataltowing_nta) June 19, 2018

It is unclear why the protesters went on a rampage but authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area.

KZN - N2 Route: #ProtestAction / LOOTING between Hluhluwe and Mtubatuba - ROAD CLOSED via @IPSSRescue pic.twitter.com/4vnDVaQlPm — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 19, 2018

Police are on the way to the scene.

eNCA