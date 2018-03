PRETORIA, 27 March 2018 - Unisa has suspended two people, both board members at the university’s Early Childhood Development Centre; one for his alleged involvement in a rape and the other for failing to act when it was reported. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who was raped, allegedly by a senior staff member at Unisa's Early Childhood Development Centre, has spoken out about her ordeal.

Unisa has suspended two people, one for the alleged crime and the other, also at the centre, for failing to act when it was reported.

eNCA reporter, Zikhona Tshona, spoke to Gugulethu Ncube, who opened the case.

