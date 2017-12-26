WATCH: Lack of water blamed for Valhalla Park devastation

CAPE TOWN, 26 December 2017 - ANC Councillor PR councillor Delmaine Cottee says shacks could have been saved if there was water for fire officials to douse a blaze there. Hundreds of people have been left displaced following the fire. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Valhalla Park in Cape Town are picking up the pieces after a massive fire ripped through the informal settlement.

The fire is the third to rip through the area since 2006 and residents there are blaming local and national government for the slow service delivery, despite promises.

ANC PR councillor Delmaine Cottee says shacks could have been saved if there was water for fire officials to douse a blaze.

Hundreds of people have been left displaced following the fire.

eNCA