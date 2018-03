File: The burnt body of 23-year-old Karabo Mokoena was found dumped in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg in April 2017. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly a year after Karabo Mokoena was killed, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, her family will hold a vigil in her memory in Soweto on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old's burnt body was found dumped in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg in April 2017.

Sandile Mantsoe is currently standing trial for her murder.

Mantsoe denied killing Mokoena, claiming she may have committed suicide.

