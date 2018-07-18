WATCH: Virtual reality brings to life Madiba's reality

File: A virtual world now allows users to take a walk through the key places that provided the backdrop to the late Nelson Mandela's life. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Travel-lovers who can't make it to Robben Island or Qunu can now take a virtual-reality tour of Nelson Mandela's life.

Technology is giving people the opportunity to walk in Madiba’s shoes.

A virtual world allows users to take a walk through the key places that provided the backdrop to the late statesman's life.

From wandering in his childhood home, the rural village of Qunu, to his 8-by-7-foot cell on Robben Island, to the moment he delivered his historic inauguration speech at Pretoria's Union Buildings, the virtual reality tour, called Walk in Mandela’s Footsteps, seeks to tell Nelson Mandela's life story while providing new insights into the late president's life.

Users can explore the spaces in which Madiba spent his years fighting apartheid while receiving a description of all the objects they come across.

IQbusiness says the person taking the tour can control the entire experience, including how long they take to finish it.

eNCA