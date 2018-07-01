WATCH: Wet, wet, wet weather in Cape Town

File: The coldest weather system to date for 2018 has made landfall in Cape Town, and is set to reach the rest of the country in the coming week.

CAPE TOWN - The coldest weather system to date for 2018 has made landfall in Cape Town, and is set to reach the rest of the country in the coming week.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (DMC) is on high alert and public and small stock farmers were advised that strong winds over the interior, localised flooding over the south-western Cape, heavy rain in mountainous regions, as well as very cold conditions and possible snowfalls over high-lying areas can be expected.

Your best bet is to stay indoors because such scenes are all over #CapeTown #CapeStorm #CapeFloods SUPPLIED pic.twitter.com/mLf7uXO8kN — Anele Mfazwe ---- (@mfazwe) July 1, 2018

Brett Herron, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development for the City of Cape Town, said on Sunday the heavy downpour has caused some flooding of many roads across the city.

Snow will start falling on Sunday evening into Monday morning across the high ground of the Western and Northern Cape, reaching Eastern Cape and Lesotho on Monday.

The SA Weather Service has forecasted an intense cold front over the Western Cape for Sunday and Monday. For emergencies, contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from your cellphone. #CTInfo #CTWeather pic.twitter.com/IObeY00hlu — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 30, 2018

Gauteng can expect maximum temperatures to only climb into the in the mid-teens on Tuesday afternoon when most of the rain will have cleared.

The intense #coldfront has made landfall over the W. Cape this morning. It will blast across #SouthAfrica over the next 2 days with polar air behind it causing temperatures to plummet across the SA and bringing widespread snow to the high ground of the Cape provinces #eNCA pic.twitter.com/Z7bPYcyEcl — eNCAWeather (@eNCAWeather) July 1, 2018

eNCA