Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Wet, wet, wet weather in Cape Town

  • South Africa
File: The coldest weather system to date for 2018 has made landfall in Cape Town, and is set to reach the rest of the country in the coming week.

CAPE TOWN - The coldest weather system to date for 2018 has made landfall in Cape Town, and is set to reach the rest of the country in the coming week. 

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (DMC) is on high alert and public and small stock farmers were advised that strong winds over the interior, localised flooding over the south-western Cape, heavy rain in mountainous regions, as well as very cold conditions and possible snowfalls over high-lying areas can be expected.

 

 

 

Brett Herron, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development for the City of Cape Town, said on Sunday the heavy downpour has caused some flooding of many roads across the city.

Snow will start falling on Sunday evening into Monday morning across the high ground of the Western and Northern Cape, reaching Eastern Cape and Lesotho on Monday. 

 

 

Gauteng can expect maximum temperatures to only climb into the in the mid-teens on Tuesday afternoon when most of the rain will have cleared.

PLAYLIST: Brave the cold weather with hot music

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close